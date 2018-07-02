Bill Hansen Realty welcomes Jordan Fevold as a full time real estate agent in their Longville office. Shortly after graduating from Bemidji State University, he met Chelsea Duclos, a Walker local, who is now his fiancée. Spending time here he immediately fell in love with what the Walker and Longville area has to offer. With his previous experience in construction and sales combined with a love of the lake country, Fevold will provide you with the excellent service you’re looking for. He is a full-time, year-round agent ready to work for you whether you are buying or selling.