First Team
WHA: Megan Benjamin, Justine Day, Bri Raddatz, Emma Deegan
Red Lake: Gerika Kingbird, Kehlanna McClain, Autumn Holthusen
Cass Lake-Bena: Taryn Frazer, Kailee Fineday, Amira Laduke
Blackduck: Jada Landis, Macy Flatness
Clearbrook-Gonvick: Jackie Taflin, Danae Stenzel
Pine River-Backus: Rylie Hirschey
Lake of the Woods: Greta Moeller
Second Team
WHA: Ally Sea
Cass Lake-Bena: Danae Wilson, Kailyn Seki
Blackduck: Alexa Sparby, Zoey mills
Clearbrook-Gonvick: Kaylee Faldet, Dana Melby
Laporte: Kortni Kerby
Northome-Kelliher: Kylie Owen
Pine River-Backus: Olivia Adkins
Lake of the Woods: Aston Aery
Nevis: Ava Isaacson
Honorable Mention
Nevis: Makenna Frazier, Kia Heidi, Addison Lindow
Blackduck: Johanna Swedburg
Clearbrook-Gonvick: Annabell Phillips
Cass Lake-Bena: Gabrielle Fineday
Laporte: Ava Smith-Day
Northome-Kelliher: Monica Johnson
WHA: Brittney Wolter
Pine River-Backus: Ramsey Tulenchik
Red Lake: Karen Guise, Kaylynn Chaboyea
Lake of the Woods: Elsie Dahl
Conference Champs: WHA, 12-1
MVP: Megan Benjamin, WHA
Rookie of the Year: Ramsey Tulenchik, Pine River-Backus
Playmaker of the Year: Jackie Taflin, C-G
Rebound Champ: Kalanna McClain, Red Lake
Best Free Throw Percent: Bri Raddatz, WHA, 85 percent
Most 3-Pointers: Autumn Holthusen, Red Lake (68)
Coach of the Year: Jim Lien, WHA
JV Champs: Red Lake
