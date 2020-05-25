First Team

WHA: Megan Benjamin, Justine Day, Bri Raddatz, Emma Deegan

Red Lake: Gerika Kingbird, Kehlanna McClain, Autumn Holthusen

Cass Lake-Bena: Taryn Frazer, Kailee Fineday, Amira Laduke

Blackduck: Jada Landis, Macy Flatness

Clearbrook-Gonvick: Jackie Taflin, Danae Stenzel

Pine River-Backus: Rylie Hirschey

Lake of the Woods: Greta Moeller

Second Team

WHA: Ally Sea

Cass Lake-Bena: Danae Wilson, Kailyn Seki

Blackduck: Alexa Sparby, Zoey mills

Clearbrook-Gonvick: Kaylee Faldet, Dana Melby

Laporte: Kortni Kerby

Northome-Kelliher: Kylie Owen

Pine River-Backus: Olivia Adkins

Lake of the Woods: Aston Aery

Nevis: Ava Isaacson

Honorable Mention

Nevis: Makenna Frazier, Kia Heidi, Addison Lindow

Blackduck: Johanna Swedburg

Clearbrook-Gonvick: Annabell Phillips

Cass Lake-Bena: Gabrielle Fineday

Laporte: Ava Smith-Day

Northome-Kelliher: Monica Johnson

WHA: Brittney Wolter

Pine River-Backus: Ramsey Tulenchik

Red Lake: Karen Guise, Kaylynn Chaboyea

Lake of the Woods: Elsie Dahl

Conference Champs: WHA, 12-1

MVP: Megan Benjamin, WHA

Rookie of the Year: Ramsey Tulenchik, Pine River-Backus

Playmaker of the Year: Jackie Taflin, C-G

Rebound Champ: Kalanna McClain, Red Lake

Best Free Throw Percent: Bri Raddatz, WHA, 85 percent

Most 3-Pointers: Autumn Holthusen, Red Lake (68)

Coach of the Year: Jim Lien, WHA

JV Champs: Red Lake

