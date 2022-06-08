What would summer be without camp? And what would camp be without putting on a show? Is there such a thing? You bet!
Grand Rapids Players is back and accepting registration for its 16th year of Summer Theatre Camp for kids entering second-grade and up!
Camp dates are June 27-July 23, featuring two sessions for youth who are interested in the world of performance theatre.Those who like to sing and dance, be our guest! Be our guest! Be our guest! for the morning session and the classic story of Beauty and the Beast, an MTI Disney JR production, that includes the memorable characters Beast, Belle, Gaston, Mrs. Potts, Chip, Lumiere, Cogsworth — all the dishes, and more.
Not interested in song and dance? Attend the afternoon session and the sci-fi comedy that involves tin foil, smoke screens, grit, wit, and school spirit in Cheerleaders VS. Aliens!
Wait! Not interested in either? We’ve even got something for you! The camp offers opportunities for youth to experience backstage management that includes organizing props, working the fly system, stage setting and wardrobe design.
Theatre education is woven into every day’s class, including character development, stage presence, vocal dynamics, improv, stage directions/blocking, costume plus set design and more.
“We directors see ourselves more as coaches. Our mission is to meet kids in their comfort zone and coach them to reach their potentials,” said the program coordinator. “Time is balanced between full-group sessions and small groups with three directors (Sharon Marty, Jean Goad, Amy Stovall) plus a fourth one as a vocal director (Sarah Mason) for the morning musical theatre session. A student director with years of experience, Riley Stovall, will also join the group of directors.”
On the second day, roles and scripts will be assigned to one and all! And then the fun begins! We stay focused and dedicated right through to our final performance. Parent support and participation is integral to everyone’s success.
There are no classes on July 5, resuming July 6-23, concluding with two live performances on the Wilcox Stage, in our home at the Reif Center.
Registration fee is $125 per session or $220 for both and includes a camp T-shirt plus a DVD recording of both shows. Registration forms and scholarship info is available at www.grplayers.com
This program is underwritten by Dale’s Auto Body and made possible through the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council whose funding is derived from appropriations from the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the State’s general fund and Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (Legacy Amendment) as appropriated by the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota. Beauty and the Beast, JR is produced with permission from Music Theatre, International (MTI) NY, NY. Cheerleaders VS. Aliens is produced with special arrangement from Pioneer Drama Service in Denver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.