NISSWA — Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter Sarah Morris comes to Grassroots Concerts in Nisswa Friday.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church. The 90-minute concert is held without intermission.
“Sarah Morris offers a Norah Jones-like approach to Americana, smoothing over its rough edges with a butter-velvety voice and an intimate songwriting style,” said Chris Riemenschneider, Star Tribune.
Her endearingly honest, expertly penned songs encourage audiences to pull away from the big picture and get caught up in the magic to escape into stories at once hauntingly familiar and uniquely her own.
In 2016, Sarah was a top four finalist in the NewSong Music Contest at Lincoln Center in New York City, second place winner of the Chris Austin Songwriting Competition at MerleFest in Wilkesboro, NC, and an Americana semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition.
In 2018, she went on to win the Kerrville New Folk Competition, collecting an honorable mention at the Telluride Troubadour contest along the way.
Inclined toward the intimacy of live performance, Sarah spends a remarkable amount of time on stage. Whether solo, backed by the country kick of her long-time band The Sometimes Guys, as half of the duo The Home Fires with Vicky Emerson, or hosting local and traveling musicians live online from her big green bathroom, her playful-hearted presence is captivating and contagious.
Admission for general seating is $10 at the door for adults and $5 for children under 12.
For this season, masks are required for all audience members and volunteers; N-95 masks will be provided for those who need one.
For more about Sarah Morris go to www.sarahmorrismusic.com, visit www.grassrootsconcerts.org or call (218) 838-4266.
The Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar, 5459 Lakers Lane, Nisswa, is located at the Journey Church next to the school.
Grassroots Concerts is a 501(c3) non-profit organization under the Internal Revenue Code.
At each concert nonperishable food or cash donations are welcome and will go to a local food shelf.
