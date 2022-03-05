The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that we are once again hosting a virtual Spring Job Fair April 12.
Not only will the Spring Job Fair be virtual, but you can also be there “live” in your own booth. We have been working closely with Booth Central for a new and upgraded experience. The job seekers can visit face-to-face with you at your virtual booth through the video chat. Your virtual booth also allows you to share images of your business, an intro video, contact information, and link to your website. YOU decide if you want to be live in your booth for the entire day or for just a few hours.
The Spring Job Fair will be a one-day event, with live interaction at your convenience. We are delighted to provide an easy way for you to connect with people looking for employment, and we look forward to you joining us for this event.
See below to view event details and register. Watch the tutorial video to learn how to easily set up your booth for a successful virtual event! Booth Central provides technical support and a variety of helpful resources to ensure that you are well prepared.
We have attached a “Frequently Asked Questions” document for your review.
Benefits to Virtual vs. In Person
• You do not need a person to sit at your booth all day long.
• You do not need to haul information, flyers, swag, or equipment set up, for your virtual booth.
• Participants can leave a private message in your booth, that you can access at your convenience.
• Privacy for both the job seeker and you.
Registration is now open.
These rates are to be paid to Booth Central when you register online:
Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Members, $100
Non-Chamber Member Businesses, $125
Educational Institutions, $50
Volunteer/Non-Profit Organizations, $50
Log on, register and pay online, then set up your virtual booth. All payments must go through Booth Central; Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce cannot accept any payments for this event. If you have any further questions, please feel free to call the Chamber at (218) 547-1313.
If you want to know more please check out some of the link below. Some of you participated in this last year and we want to let you know we have been working with Booth Central and are making some changes. You shared your ideas and we listened.
Applying is simple. Click below to view event detail and apply.
