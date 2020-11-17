WS Golf: The best kept secret in Walker sports
Walker’s Bill Sargent has been helping local golfers scratch that mid-winter itch to get on the links with his full screen golf simulator for a few years now. Located at 407 Minnesota Avenue between Bill Hansen Realty and Winedown, WS Golf can transport any golfer that can’t hop a plane for warmer temps.
“I designed it so locals that couldn’t get down south to play still had an option,” said Sargent. “The golf team uses it to get ready for their season, it’s great for instant feedback.”
Groups or individuals can choose to hit balls on the virtual driving range or pick from a dozen courses and choose a sunny day with little wind or test your skills with more difficult conditions like stronger winds drizzle or light rain. The Driving range is $30.00 an hour, course play is $40.00 per hour, groups of four, $10.00 per golfer. A foursome will typically finish 18 holes in about two hours, roughly half the time.
Bill was raised in Walker graduating from high school in the mid-eighties attending college at Moorhead State University acquiring degrees in Business Administration, Finance and Accounting. Currently, Bill is the CFO of WS Consulting and works with Trinity Business Partners in Brainerd.
WS Golf is open by appointment only, so call Bill at 559-707-9431
