PERHAM — The Arvig fiber network has surpassed a major growth milestone, the company announced recently.

Arvig has now constructed more than 15,500 fiber route miles throughout Minnesota, bolstering its strategic goal to grow the network by at least 1,000 route miles per year. Arvig ended 2022 with more than 1,100 fiber route miles constructed, and remains well-positioned to carry that momentum into further growth initiatives in 2023 and beyond.

