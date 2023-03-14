PERHAM — The Arvig fiber network has surpassed a major growth milestone, the company announced recently.
Arvig has now constructed more than 15,500 fiber route miles throughout Minnesota, bolstering its strategic goal to grow the network by at least 1,000 route miles per year. Arvig ended 2022 with more than 1,100 fiber route miles constructed, and remains well-positioned to carry that momentum into further growth initiatives in 2023 and beyond.
“This is a significant moment in the history of our company,” said David Arvig, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. “As we look to build on this milestone with even more growth this year and in the future, establishing a broader network presence positions us to better serve our customers and connect more communities at a time when reliable high-speed internet is vital.”
With coverage throughout the state, Arvig’s network serves 48 counties in Minnesota, including 155 communities and more than 125,000 homes and businesses. Its dense fiber routes extend throughout greater Minnesota, including the metro areas of Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Cloud and Rochester.
Arvig annually invests millions of dollars into the network in an effort to steadily improve reliability, increase available speeds and build capacity. The network also includes co-location space within 27 data centers in five states: Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska and Illinois.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.