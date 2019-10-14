PERHAM — CrowdFiber, a developer of geomarketing automation software for telecommunications providers and utility companies, announced that Arvig, a Minnesota-based broadband service provider, is using the CrowdFiber platform to power its new online residential service shopping cart.
The new technology allows a customer to build a personalized home service package from Arvig’s high-speed internet, TV and phone services, based on their specific geographic location.
“We know our customers enjoy faster internet speeds that allow them to connect and enjoy all the benefits of increased bandwidth. Since internet speeds vary according to location, it can be challenging to accurately offer subscribing options online, which is most convenient for customers,” said Michael Baso, Business Intelligence manager at Arvig. “CrowdFiber worked with us to build and enhance our dynamic-selection process of internet product offerings, allowing us to provide our customers the convenience of online ordering.”
CrowdFiber developed an algorithm to intelligently determine products based on Arvig service zones and boundaries. The technology identifies which internet speeds are available to a particular address, so customers can conveniently learn what speeds are available at their home by simply entering their address on the home page at arvig.com. Once they’ve decided upon their services, customers may sign up by submitting a request to Arvig’s Customer Care Team through the online shopping cart experience provided by CrowdFiber.
“Determining services based on location is an industry-wide challenge,” said Greg Richardson, CrowdFiber CEO and co-founder. “A telecom provider needs the capability to provide viable service offerings to their customers, without a technical explanation of speed limitations. We are pleased that Arvig’s customers can quickly and accurately find what’s available and order service quickly and accurately using the CrowdFiber platform.”
As the result of the successful implementation of the enhanced technology, Baso spoke at the CrowdFiber OPEN 2019 Unconference Oct. 7-10 about Arvig’s use of an innovative solution to meet customer needs and improving the online experience.
