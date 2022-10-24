PERHAM — Arvig has been named a winner of the 2022 Minnesota Family Business award from Twin Cities Business.
The magazine’s annual award recognizes outstanding family-owned businesses and the value they provide to the state’s economy and overall quality of life.
Arvig is among a group of five winners and five finalists being recognized in 2022 for their economic contributions, long-term success and ability to overcome obstacles presented by a changing marketplace. The company — the only telecommunications firm and western Minnesota-based business to be recognized — joins a diverse list of family businesses, representing industries including trucking, construction and engineering.
“It’s a tremendous honor for Arvig to be recognized with the Minnesota Family Business award,” said David Arvig, vice president and chief operating officer at Arvig. “Arvig’s longevity and success through the decades is the result of strong core values, a commitment to providing the best service possible and the ongoing dedication of family members and employees alike.”
Honorees were evaluated on their management, governance, organizational structure, transition plan, success and other key factors. Recipients were formally recognized at an awards dinner Oct. 19 in Minneapolis and featured in the October/November issue of Twin Cities Business. For more information on the 2022 winners and finalists, visit tcbmag.com/2022-minnesota-family-business-awards
