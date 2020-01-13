PERHAM — Ben Wiechman, director of IP Strategy and Engineering at Arvig, has been published on Forbes.com.
Wiechman’s article, “How Much Bandwidth Do I Really Need Anyway?,” was selected by its editorial team and was published on Dec. 30.
As a member of the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives, Wiechman worked with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in the original business article.
When asked how he chose the topic of his article, Wiechman said, “People are passionate about their internet service. It is their gateway to entertainment, family and friends, news, and hobbies. Everything they really care about. But for so many people technology is black magic and wading through the results of a quick internet search isn’t always helpful. I wanted to provide a simple recommendation that would ensure a great experience without breaking the bank.”
In addition to writing articles for Forbes, Wiechman also contributes to Q&A panels alongside other experts. He has been quoted in the following articles:
• 15 Tech Leaders Share The Skills And Traits They’re Seeking In New Hires
• Evaluating Your Company’s Cybersecurity Strength: 12 Key Indicators
• 14 Tech Execs Share Tips For Managing Day-To-Day Business Chores
Wiechman heads a team of 51 Arvig employee-owners responsible for building and managing the network used to deliver internet, video, voice, and other services to more than 53,000 residential and 9,000 business customers throughout the upper Midwest. Their work ensures the technology is available for people to remain connected to their family, friends, work, education and entertainment.
