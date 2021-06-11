Bank Forward announces that Kalpana Bowe and Emily Hegg have joined the team at the Walker Branch.
Bowe is a mortgage loan processor and Hegg is a personal banker. Both individuals bring local knowledge and customer service experience to the Bank.
Bank Forward has been an independent community bank for over 90 years. The bank operates under one charter with locations in North Dakota and Minnesota. The bank offers a complete line of personal and commercial financial, insurance and tax services.
