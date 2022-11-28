BEMIDJI — Beltrami Electric Cooperative members will see a capital “credit” on their electric soon, just in time for the holiday season.

This year the board of directors for Beltrami Electric approved retiring and paying more than $1.45 million in capital credits to current and former members in 2022. In addition, the cooperative paid out more than $260,000 in estate retirements, which brings the total capital credits paid in 2022 to more than $1.7 million.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments