WALKER — CavCom, Inc., a leading provider of hearing protection and communication solutions for industries across North America, has promoted Beth Orton to president of the company.
Since joining CavCom in 2006, Orton has played an integral role in every facet of the company, steadily increasing her responsibilities and contributions across finance and accounting, sales and marketing and company management.
“From day one, Beth has been both customer-focused and solution-focused,” remarked Jeff Morrill, CavCom founder and co-owner. “As one of our company’s longest-serving employees, Beth knows CavCom and our customers in and out, and she is well-equipped to lead our employees.”
A 2003 graduate of the University of St. Thomas, Orton obtained a BA in Economics and a BA in Business Management. She started at CavCom as an office and accounting manager. Shortly after her hiring, she became increasingly active in other aspects of the company. As a result, in 2012, Orton was promoted to CavCom’s vice president position where her responsibilities expanded to include company management and finance.
In 2017, Orton was named general manager of CavCom and joined the executive leadership team. In her three years in this role, she has been responsible for the increased growth and success of CavCom. Specifically, she has been pivotal in establishing and delivering CavCom’s vision: “CavCom leads the way building innovative in-ear products that promote safety, protection, and productivity by enabling clear communication in any environment.”
As president of CavCom, Orton will continue to manage daily operations, while leading the long-term strategy and growth of the organization.
Since 1997, CavCom has been revolutionizing hearing protection and two-way radio communications with game-changing innovations. A nationally-recognized corporation based in Walker, CavCom is a leader in workforce safety with award-winning technologies that include Talk Through Your Ears, RadioGear, and EarzON custom hearing protection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.