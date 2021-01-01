This column includes brief notes on business news in the the Leech Lake area. Send information and a photo to pilotnews@pilot-independent.com.
Young, Widman join Widseth’s Civil Engineering team
Emma Young has joined Widseth as a civil engineer in training after working with the firm as a summer intern since 2019.
Young, a Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School graduate and daughter of Jerry and Sarah Young of Hackensack, holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Young works with the civil engineering department performing office and field engineering tasks including report compilation, civil 3D drafting, environmental reviews, and construction inspection.
Duncan Widman has joined Widseth as an environmental technician. He holds a bachelor of science degree in geology and anthropology, along with a GIS certificate and geoarchaeology certificate from Minnesota State University Mankato.
Widman’s responsibilities include conducting soil and groundwater sampling, submitting samples for laboratory analysis, gathering field data for environmental investigations, and drafting site maps, soil boring logs, and data tables for reports.
Widseth is a multi-discipline firm of more than 200 employees providing engineering, architecture, land surveying, and environmental services. Its offices are located in Brainerd, Alexandria, Bemidji, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Forest Lake, Mankato, and Rochester, Minn., and Grand Forks, N.D. More information is available at Widseth.com
