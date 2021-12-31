This column includes brief notes on business news in the Leech Lake area. Send information and a photo to pilotnews@pilot-independent.com.
Widseth new shareholders, associates
BAXTER — Widseth announced several staff promotions, effective Dec. 1, including the following:
• Vanessa Hines, PE, Civil Engineer (Rochester), promoted to shareholder/vice president
• Lindsey Kriens, CID, Interior Designer (Brainerd), promoted to shareholder/vice president
• Juergen Brunkhorst, LS, Land Surveyor/Hydrographic Surveyor (Alexandria), promoted to associate
• Brady Bussler, Digital Marketing Manager/Remote Pilot (Brainerd), promoted to associate
• Scott French, Senior Systems Administrator (Brainerd), promoted to associate
Widseth is a multi-discipline firm of more than 200 employees providing architectural, engineering, land surveying, and environmental services. Its offices are located in Alexandria, Bemidji, Brainerd, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Forest Lake, Mankato, and Rochester, Minnesota, and Grand Forks, North Dakota. For more information on the firm, please visit Widseth.com
