This column includes brief notes on business news in the Leech Lake area. Send information and a photo to pilotnews@pilot-independent.com.
Kerby joins Ameriprise
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Kyle Kerby has joined the Grand Forks office of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. as a financial advisor.
He is joining TruStone Wealth Management, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.
“We are excited to have Kyle join our team because he shares our passion for helping clients achieve their financial goals,” said Paul D. Hensrud, CFP, APMA, CLTC, CEPA, CKA and owner of TruStone Wealth Management. “Kyle’s experience will help us better service our existing clients while also allowing us to help even more families plan for their financial future.”
“I am thrilled to join TruStone Wealth Management because of their strong, positive reputation in the community and the way they provide exemplary service to clients,” Kerby said.
He has four years of experience with Ameriprise Financial. TruStone Wealth Management has served the Grand Forks area since 2004. Kerby graduated from Laporte High School and Bemidji State University with a degree in Finance.
As a private wealth advisory practice, TruStone Wealth Management provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients.
