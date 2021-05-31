This column includes brief notes on business news in the the Leech Lake area. Send information and a photo to pilotnews@pilot-independent.com.
Klettenberg joins Widseth
BEMIDJI — Paul Klettenberg has joined Widseth as a building official performing rental inspections, plan reviews, and building project inspections. He fosters positive contractor and homeowner relationships while educating and facilitating during the construction stages. He works with the city to maintain and enforce building code requirements.
Klettenberg brings more than 26 years of sales, management, quality control, and personnel training in the construction industry. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Minnesota State University, Moorhead.
Widseth is a multi-discipline firm of more than 200 employees providing architecture, engineering, land surveying, and environmental services. Its offices are located in Bemidji, Alexandria, Brainerd, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Forest Lake, Mankato, and Rochester, Minnesota, and Grand Forks, North Dakota. More information is available at Widseth.com
