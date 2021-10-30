This column includes brief notes on business news in the Leech Lake area. Send information and a photo to pilotnews@pilot-independent.com.
Marco supports United Ways
ST. CLOUD — Marco employees rallied together for the technology company’s annual United Way campaign, raising over $211,000 for 80 local United Ways across Marco’s 12-state footprint.
The total amount is a combination of employees’ pledges, corporate match and special events held throughout the year and during the final celebration week. The outcome exceeded Marco’s 2021 goal of raising $200,000.
“Marco is — and has been for many years — a key contributor to our mission, by holding a best-practice campaign,” said Jessica Houle, vice president of development and engagement at United Way of Central Minnesota. “This includes allowing employees to volunteer for their passions throughout the year and see firsthand the needs in the community. We are focused on ensuring people’s basic needs are met through an area we call the Community Safety Net. Marco’s annual employee donation drive gives each of their employees the chance to give a financial investment to be a part of the solution.”
Marco’s theme of this year’s United Way campaign was “MarcoFest: Grooving and Giving Together.” Marco held interactive activities, including a virtual “sucker pull” with employees “pulling” more than 2,700 suckers at $1 each for a chance to win a prize. Employees also purchased virtual key boxes for the chance to win larger prizes. Marco teams engaged in friendly competition this year with a carpool karaoke challenge. Employees submitted videos that showcased their best lip-syncing abilities (in a parked vehicle for safety purposes), and co-workers voted for their favorites.
In addition to the campaign activities that generated funds for United Way, more than 450 employees made personal pledges to their local United Way.
Marco is one of the top business technology providers in the country with offices in 12 states and serving customers nationally. Marco specializes helping organizations with their IT, voice, print and security needs from assessment to implementation to ongoing managed services. Their technology experts break down complex solutions into simple terms to position your business for success. Learn more at marconet.com
