This column includes brief notes on business news in the the Leech Lake area. Send information and a photo to pilotnews@pilot-independent.com.
Sanow becomes licensed land surveyor
BRAINERD — Curtis Sanow, LS, of Widseth has successfully passed the exams and met the education and experience requirements necessary to become a licensed land surveyor by the Minnesota Board of Architecture, Engineering, Land Surveying, Landscape Architecture, Geoscience, and Interior Design.
Sanow joined Widseth in 2001 working summers as a field technician while pursuing his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from North Dakota State University. After achieving his Engineer in Training certification and graduating in 2005, he began full-time employment with Widseth where he worked as both a field survey technician and an engineering technician. Sanow later returned to college at St. Cloud State University where he graduated with an Equivalency Degree and obtained his Land Surveyor in Training certification in 2009. As a land surveyor, Sanow is responsible for construction staking, boundary surveys, section subdivision, topographic surveys, and drafting plats and easements.
Widseth is a multi-discipline firm of more than 200 employees providing engineering, architecture, land surveying, and environmental services. Its offices are located in Brainerd, Alexandria, Bemidji, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Forest Lake, Mankato, and Rochester, and Grand Forks, N.D. More information is available at Widseth.com
