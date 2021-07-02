This column includes brief notes on business news in the Leech Lake area. Send information and a photo to pilotnews@pilot-independent.com.
Pederson joins Widseth
Mike Pederson has joined Widseth as an environmental scientist.
Pederson has more than 15 years of environmental experience including wetland delineations, environmental surveys, and environmental compliance monitoring. Pederson has been a lead wetland delineator on hundreds of projects in 10 states throughout the United States. His primary roles include authoring technical reports, reviewing technical reports, and obtaining environmental permits. He also has extensive experience in conducting wetland bank monitoring, soil and water sampling, soil remediation, threatened and endangered species surveys, migratory bird nesting surveys, Spill Prevention Control and Countermeasures (SPCC) plans reports, eagle surveys, aerial raptor surveys, habitat surveys, and tree inventories.
He has completed projects for a wide range of clients in industries such as wind, solar, oil and gas, roadways, municipalities, private, and commercial developments.
Pederson provides leadership to drive the department’s business initiatives in surface water quality, stormwater, watershed management, and other environmental services. He is responsible for Phase I and II environmental site assessments, wetland permitting, well projects, water quality projects, spill prevention and cleanup, and watershed management.
Widseth is a multi-discipline firm of more than 200 employees providing architecture, engineering, land surveying, and environmental services. Its offices are located in Alexandria, Bemidji, Brainerd, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Forest Lake, Mankato, and Rochester, Minnesota, and Grand Forks, North Dakota. More information is available at Widseth.com
