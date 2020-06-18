Jenna Soberg
Photo submitted

Jenna Soberg joins Widseth

Jenna Soberg has joined Widseth as an interior designer. She has an extensive background in retail design, from big box structures to smaller storefronts. Soberg holds a bachelor’s of science in Interior Design from The Art Institutes International in Minnesota.

As an interior designer at Widseth, Soberg aids in the design process from concept development through the construction document stage, creates detailed renderings, and develops timelines and budgets that align with overall project goals and deadlines.

Widseth is a multi-discipline firm of more than 200 employees providing architecture, engineering, land surveying, and environmental services. Its offices are located in Brainerd, Alexandria, Bemidji, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Forest Lake, Mankato, Rochester and Grand Forks, N.D. More information is available at Widseth.com

