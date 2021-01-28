This column includes brief notes on business news in the the Leech Lake area. Send information and a photo to pilotnews@pilot-independent.com.
Bank Forward hires Hegg
Bank Forward announces that Jacey Hegg has joined the team as a mortgage loan processor at the Walker branch.
Originally from the Laporte/Walker area, Hegg comes to Bank Forward with local knowledge and customer service experience.
Bank Forward has been an independent community bank for over 90 years. It operates under one charter with locations in North Dakota and Minnesota. The bank offers a complete line of personal and commercial financial, insurance and tax services.
