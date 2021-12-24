This column includes brief notes on business news in the Leech Lake area. Send information and a photo to pilotnews@pilot-independent.com.
Widseth names new pres.
BAXTER — Widseth named Tim Ramerth president, effective Dec. 1. He succeeds Kevin Donnay, who held the position since 2013.
Widseth’s ownership structure and transition plan are founded on mentoring future leaders from within — a system that has seen successful transitions since the firm was launched in 1975 by Dick Widseth, Howard Smith, and Don Nolting.
Ramerth is a civil engineer licensed in Minnesota and North Dakota with 29 years of experience including nine years with Widseth. He advanced to his new role after managing the firm’s Brainerd Lakes Area office since 2019.
Widseth is a multi-discipline firm of more than 200 employees providing architectural, engineering, land surveying, and environmental services. Its offices are located in Alexandria, Bemidji, Brainerd, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Forest Lake, Mankato, and Rochester, Minnesota, and Grand Forks, North Dakota. For more information on the firm, please visit Widseth.com
