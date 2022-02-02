Mike Pederson, CMWP (AXN), director of Environmental Services
Leverson has more than 20 years of experience and leads Widseth’s funding team, pursuing and securing funding for clients’ projects, coordinating the process, and ensuring requirements are met.
Malecha has more than 20 years of experience designing and implementing initiatives across all human resource processes. She ensures high-quality professional talent is attracted, retained, and developed. She creates and executes learning strategies and programs to help Widseth’s employees advance their skills to improve quality of work, productivity, and retention.
Pederson assumed leadership of the environmental services team with the retirement of Brian Ross. She has more than 15 years of experience.
Widseth’s organizational structure is founded on identifying and supporting its future leaders from within — an approach that has been successful since the firm was launched in 1975.
Widseth is a multi-discipline firm of more than 200 employees providing architectural, engineering, land surveying, and environmental services. Its offices are located in Alexandria, Bemidji, Brainerd, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Forest Lake, Mankato, and Rochester, Minnesota, and Grand Forks, North Dakota. For more information on the firm, please visit Widseth.com
