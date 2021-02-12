This column includes brief notes on business news in the the Leech Lake area. Send information and a photo to pilotnews@pilot-independent.com
Widseth welcomes employees
Cheryl Malecha has joined Widseth’s Human Resources team in Baxter, and Miles Strain, CP, RPP, has joined Widseth as the Aerial Services Manager in Grand Forks, N.D.
Malecha has more than 20 years of experience designing and implementing initiatives across all human resource processes. She holds a bachelor of administration in communications and talent development from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul.
She is responsible for ensuring high-quality professional talent is attracted, retained, and developed. She also creates and executes learning strategies and programs to help employees advance their skills to improve quality of work, productivity, and retention.
Strain is an American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS) certified photogrammetrist with more than 35 years of experience in the geospatial industry. He holds a Bachelor of Science in geography and a minor in cartography from the University of Wisconsin, River Falls.
He is responsible for the oversight and overall performance of Widseth’s aerial mapping/geospatial department. He directs planning, project scoping and design, production utilization, and staff management. Strain will also manage client relations, scheduling, and budget management.
Widseth is a multi-discipline firm of more than 200 employees providing architecture, engineering, land surveying, and environmental services. Its offices are located in Brainerd, Alexandria, Bemidji, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Forest Lake, Mankato, and Rochester, and Grand Forks, N.D. More information is available at Widseth.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.