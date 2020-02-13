This column includes brief notes on business news in the the Leech Lake area. Send information and a photo to pilotnews@pilot-independent.com
Clausen qualifies for Stifel Chairman’s Council
Stifel Financial of Walker announces that David Clausen, senior vice president/investments, has qualified for the firm’s 2019 Chairman’s Council.
This is the sixth time Clausen has qualified. Last year’s Chairman’s Council consists of approximately 210 of Stifel’s top-producing financial advisors who displayed outstanding customer service and achieved a specified level of annual production. Stifel currently employs approximately 2,200 financial advisors.
Calusen and his wife, Andi, attended the Chairman’s Council trip to the islands of Nevis and St. Kitts in the West Indies Feb. 2-8.
