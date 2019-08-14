This column includes brief notes on business news in the the Leech Lake area. Send information and a photo to pilotnews@pilot-independent.com.
Walker Cleaners and Outdoor Wear
Located on Minnesota Avenue in Walker, Walker Cleaners and Outdoor Wear is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is closed Sundays.
Purchased July 15 by Todd and Sheri Taylor from Tony and Karen Karst, Walker Cleaners will offer the same services and products as before, plus wash and fold services and minor alterations.
North Country Tire and Auto
With the retirement of owners Cindy Cressy and Ken Poliwoda after 30 years in business, North Country Tire and Auto, Hackensack, is making a transition. The building has been purchased by Mann Lake Ltd. of Hackensack and will be used to expand their manufacturing space. Cindy and Ken plan to remain in the area, focus on family and do some volunteering.
Sailing Daze Sailboat Charters
Sailing Daze charter service is located two miles north of Walker at the Shores of Leech Lake Resort on Morriss Point Rd. Bruce Johnson is a fully credentialed sailboat captain with 14 years’ experience sailing Leech Lake. His vessel is the Knota Lota, a 41 foot Irwin Ketch with 1,000 square feet of sail. It is a long range cruiser that can take up to six people. Bruce can be reached at (218)888-6477, or sailingdaze24.7@gmail.com. The website address is sailingdaze.com.
