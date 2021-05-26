A northern Minnesota family recently transferred ownership of its very unique, very popular restaurant from one generation to the next.
In 2021, Charng Thai Restaurant, formerly called Udom’s Thai Cuisine, began its 10th year in Hackensack.
First owned by Udom and Paul Mitchell, it is now owned and operated by Udom’s adult children, Ann (Sukanaya Thongdonnak) and Art (Sittichai Thongdonnak), and Ann’s husband, Peel (Waraphob Boonsrikit).
The menu features a dozen carefully chosen, authentic Thai entrees and appetizers, occasional specials and desserts. This year several new beverage choices have been added, including Thai beer and Japanese sake.
In 2002 Udom and Paul Mitchell married in Thailand and moved to Paul’s home near Hackensack. A few years later, Udom’s son and daughter joined their mother and stepdad. Later, Peel also moved to the U.S. to join Ann, his future wife.
As the family made friends, they shared Udom’s Thai dishes with neighbors, Udom’s co-workers at Mann Lake Ltd., and Ann and Art’s high school friends. The enthusiastic responses made the family think there was an appetite in the area for Thai cuisine.
In April 2011 Udom’s Thai Cuisine opened in a small downtown space; but within a year, it moved to its current location on Highway 371.
Art and Ann had worked alongside their mother and stepdad from the beginning, and Peel joined them in 2014. This gave them time to watch, learn and think about what they would do when they eventually took over the business. The business transition was effective July 1, 2020.
The most obvious change has been the name: Charng Thai Restaurant, featuring a smiling elephant on signs out front.
“Charng means ‘elephant’,” Peel explains “The elephant is the national animal of Thailand. It’s been used for transportation, for farming, even in times of war centuries ago.”
“We describe the elephant as friendly and a hard worker, just like us,” Ann jokes.
Another change is in the restaurant’s service model. It’s no longer traditional “full service,” where diners sit down at a table, waitstaff takes their orders and serves them. But it’s not fast food either — at least not American style fast food.
Art describes it as a hybrid between the Thai version of fast food and American full service, When customers walk in at Charng, they stop at the order table and study the menu. They write down their meal choices and phone number on a ticket, bring the ticket to the front counter and pay.
For take-out orders, waitstaff gives the time when the order will be ready and when they will call. For dine-in orders, staff brings the food to the table in the restaurant.
“When COVID hit, it gave us another reason to adapt our service model,” Art adds. “We were not sure before, but it worked perfectly.”
Two years ago, the family returned to Thailand for a vacation. While walking through dozens of side by side open air food booths, they noticed how eco-conscious many vendors were.
“In Thailand, the idea is to encourage people to use more recyclables, use less plastic, use more natural materials like bamboo,” Peel recalls. “We asked ourselves, ‘Why can’t we try to do that?’”
One of the first changes was a switch from styrofoam take-home boxes to compostable containers, now used for both dine-in and take home. It was a conscious decision to reduce waste and be more eco-friendly, although it costs a bit more. They hope to make other eco-related changes and decisions in the future.
The menu at Charng Thai Restaurant is intentionally limited to 12 entrees, carefully selected by Ann, based on family recipes. At the same time, they adjusted some ingredients to improve the recipes. Whenever they visit Thailand, they stop at as many restaurants as possible so they can taste, compare, improve and tweak their own recipes.
“Some Thai restaurants have menus four or five pages long, so much you don’t know what to decide on,” Art describes. “We thought, why not simplify it? We want to sell things you can eat every day and not get tired of!”
Ann agrees. “Sometimes too much variety compromises quality. Also sometimes things are prepared too far in advance.”
Orders are prepared one dish at a time, in the order taken, with nothing made ahead of time except for rice, chopped vegetables and some appetizers.
All three owners believe photos are important on a menu so people will know what they are getting. Peel has taken photos of all 12 entrees that can be viewed by scanning the QR code on the menu with a Smartphone or going to Charng’s Facebook page.
“Put yourself in the role of the customer,” Peel suggests. “If you saw a BLT sandwich listed on the menu but didn’t know what BLT stands for, you would want to know what’s in it and what it looks like. That’s where a photo can help.”
And if you visit Thailand, they offer this recommendation:
“Order street food from a booth or stand, because it has more variety, a good price and will be good, homemade food. This is the style of food we cook, and how we cook it!”
Charng’s summer schedule is Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m. (Please note the mid-day closure.)
Hours change seasonally and will be updated on Charng’s Facebook page.
For more information or to phone in an order, call Charng Thai Restaurant at (218) 675-5513.
Charng Thai Restaurant is located at 106 Hwy. 371 S., in the heart of Hackensack.
Look for the sign with the happy elephant — you’ll be glad you stopped by!
