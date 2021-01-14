DULUTH — CW Technology, a leading provider of enterprise-quality IT management services, announced last week the acquisition of Computer Enterprises, a company specializing in management IT services based in Grand Rapids.
David Manion, CEO of CW Technology, stated, “Computer Enterprises is a strong local company and I’m very excited that we can combine with a team who shares our culture and passion. We look forward to serving our new clients and investing in the community. This acquisition strengthens and expands our ability to offer solutions in the North/Northwest markets of Minnesota.”
CW Technology plans to maintain Computer Enterprises commitment to supporting its existing clients, as well as its employees. In addition, CW Technology will bring enhanced solutions and resources to the Computer Enterprises client base, as well as Itasca County and its surrounding areas.
All Computer Enterprises team members will remain with the new company, including founder Kathy Kooda.
“The acquisition of Computer Enterprises by CW Technology is a perfect fit for our staff and customers. The resources and services that CW has to offer will be a benefit to our customers. We are all super excited to combine our skill set with the CW team,” stated Kooda.
About CW Technology
CW Technology is a managed IT services and solutions provider, delivering optimal technical services of managed IT, cloud hosting, cyber security, and disaster recovery planning. CW specializes in process-based services, which include full IT support and help desk, business strategy and planning, and unique IT alignment to a defined set of benchmarks.
About Computer Enterprises
Founded in 1984, Computer Enterprises has been serving the IT needs for area businesses and home users. In 2007, David and Kathy Kooda bought the business from its founder, Tom Osborn. Computer Enterprises has supported many community projects and organizations.
