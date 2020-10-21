Mike Eberlein
WALKER — Bank Forward announce the promotion of Mike Eberlein to personal banking officer.

In his new role as personal banking officer, Eberlein works directly with customers in the Walker branch, processing transactions and directing them to other products and services that meet their needs.

Eberlein joined the Bank Forward team in 2018.

Bank Forward operates under one charter in 13 communities in North Dakota and Minnesota. With 13 bank offices, 11 insurance agencies and two tax offices, Bank Forward offers a complete line of personal and commercial financial, insurance, and tax services. Learn more at www.bankforward.com. Member FDIC.

