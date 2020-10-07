People are invited to join in an incredible volunteer experience through Faith in Action for Cass County.
As COVID keeps many isolated and apart, Faith in Action supports community connections through volunteering. Volunteers are the hearts and hands of Faith in Action and communities. With Faith in Action, volunteers provide dignity and hope to someone who is struggling to make it on their own. Faith in Action is Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
Whether you can share one hour or several, whether you drive or not, Faith in Action has a volunteer connection for you to help with tasks a neighbor might do. You choose the tasks and the timeframe. Faith in Action provides coordination, liability insurance, training, recognition, mileage reimbursement, and COVID safety supplies
Go to www.faithinactioncass.com or call (218) 675-5435 today for information on how to make a difference and keep people connected in your community.
