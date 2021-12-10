Jason Goehring, president of American National Bank of Minnesota, Walker Branch, has accepted the responsibility of opening a new branch in Bemidji.
Over the past nine years Goehring has grown the Walker branch ten-fold by leveraging his unique diversified background and experience that develop meaningful relationships and exceed customer expectations. He founded his own financial, estate planning and insurance agency, has several real estate ventures and is a licensed contractor, all of which helps him relate to those he works with.
“My first response when I was approached for this opportunity was, I really don’t think Bemidji needs another bank or credit union. However, after much thought and the realization of how the Walker branch has grown by serving customers not only in the Walker area, but throughout northern Minnesota, including existing customers in Bemidji, it just makes sense to be there.”
Goehring and his high school sweetheart, Kelli, have two grown children and enjoy all the activities and lifestyle the northland has to offer. He and Kelli will also expand their company, Island Financial Agency, Inc., to the Bemidji area.
Founded in 1983, American National Bank of Minnesota has 10 locations throughout northern Minnesota and offers a wide range of banking products and services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.