John Chuba (right) and Stephen Ruhl (not shown), owners of Happy Pizza, have not only filled hackensack's 'pizza-gap' but also renovated one of the town's early stores, from the original woodwork to embossed tin ceiling.
Photo by Gail DeBoer

With the May 7 opening of HAPPY Pizza,  a critical “pizza-gap” in the Hackensack dining scene has been filled.

Owners John Chuba and Stephen Ruhl came up with the clever HAPPY acronym, which stands for “Hackensack Area Pizza Parlor —Yummy!”

