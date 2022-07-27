With the May 7 opening of HAPPY Pizza, a critical “pizza-gap” in the Hackensack dining scene has been filled.
Owners John Chuba and Stephen Ruhl came up with the clever HAPPY acronym, which stands for “Hackensack Area Pizza Parlor —Yummy!”
The “yummy” part refers to the artisan-style made from scratch pizzas they produce in their newly updated kitchen
“We make our own dough, use fresh produce, slice our cheese and pepperoni daily,” Chuba lists, with a touch of pride.
Chuba and Ruhl purchased the property about 10 years ago because it was adjacent to Sun ‘N’ Fun, which they had owned since 2003. After selling that business three years ago, the plan was to sell the restaurant property to Lucette’s Pizza and Pub, which was located there. But when Lucette’s decided to close, their plans changed.
As the men began digging, they found a “hidden gem of an original brick building,” circa 1920, hidden underneath decades of previous renovations, additions and remodels. Realizing that Hackensack has only a few buildings left from that era, they felt almost obligated to save it; and not just the brick exterior, but the original hardwood floors and tin ceiling.
As if that wasn’t challenge enough, the COVID pandemic arrived about the same time. Equally as challenging but with a happier result was the city’s 2021 redevelopment of the downtown area. The result of the year-long project was a total redesign of First Street, with new street paving, curbs, parking areas, underground water lines, wider sidewalks with trees and outdoor seating, and decorative street lights.
“It looks fantastic, by the way!” Chuba adds. “The building’s great architecture, its proximity to Birch Lake and the redevelopment of the downtown have helped create a wonderful gathering place for great food, fun and friends.”
With Rendezvous Brewery just a few doors down on First Street, Hackensack has put together the perfect combo: craft beer and artisan pizza — all in one block!
But HAPPY Pizza has more to offer. There’s also a variety of “nostalgic candy,” brands you loved as a child but thought they didn’t make any more; soda in glass bottles; a huge selection of cotton candy and flavored popcorn; plus a selection of toys, games, collectibles and other fun stuff.
Customer feedback has been uniformly positive, with people complimenting the pizzas, the friendly, courteous staff and thanking the owners for bringing pizza back to Hack.
HAPPY Pizza is located at First and Whipple, and is open six days a week, 4-8 p.m. (closed Mondays). Customers can phone in orders at (218) 675-7777, or order at the counter for either carry out or dine in. There’s ample seating for 70-75 on the main floor, in the loft or at outdoor tables with a view of Birch Lake and city park.
With a day’s notice, larger orders for businesses or large gatherings can be arranged for off-business hours, such as during the lunch hour or late night.
