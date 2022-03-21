The Minnesota Housing Partnership has accepted a proposal from Hackensack’s Resilient Housing Project to draft a Memorandum of Understanding between the city and MHP to develop a community plan to utilize local wood products, local entrepreneurship and local labor to produce quality affordable market rate (not subsidized)housing.
At the March 14 council meeting, Gary Dietrich announced that MHP had accepted the application to provide “capacity building assistance” to the city, under MHP’s Strengthening Rural Communities Program.
In mid-February MHP conducted a site review in Hackensack. In addition to the MOU, the next steps will be to develop a work plan and budget.
Dietrich serves as primary point person on the project, with many local organizations listed as “collaborating,” including Hackensack Game Changers, Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation, Deep Portage, Mann Lake Bee and Ag Supply and others. Advisory team members include Mayor Bill Kennedy, Councilor Jim Schneider, Shana Rowlette, CFO Mann Lake, Norm Moody, Deep Portage Board member and others.
The Game Changers also plan to form a subcommittee to work with the Initiative Foundation of Little Falls on a study researching the need for day care facilities in the Hackensack area, to which the council gave its support
Turning to other business, the council agreed to post the job opening for city maintenance supervisor in local newspapers and on line, with a closing date for applications of April 8. Maintenance Supervisor Dana Stanko’s retirement date is July 31.
The city also will adopt a full-time employee salary scale that provides cost of living allowance pay increases on Jan. 1 of each year, and step increases for employees with over 10 years of service, on July 1.
After learning that city attorney Jim McGill plans to scale back his practice, the council voted to retain Attorney Jonathan Baker as city attorney ($200 per hour legal fee).
The council also accepted a contribution of $310 from a group of Game Changers members to start a Solar Power Fund for a future solar panel array in Hackensack. Norm Moody, who was instrumental in setting up Deep Portage’s solar array, presented the donation.
In other matters the council
Agreed to serve as fiscal agent for a grant to fund research needed to get the Hackensack Lending Library on the National Register of Historic Places.
Agreed to purchase Microsoft licensure for six employees at an annual fee of $894. This will provide easy access and put everyone on the same page, technology-wise.
Re-established precincts and polling places, unchanged from the previous election.
Authorized payment of $14,265 to Sunshine Lawn and Landscape, which includes the in ground sprinkling system for the newly-planted trees downtown. Work will be finished in the spring.
Approved street closures (Whipple to Murray) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the June 25 Spring Bike Fling on the Paul Bunyan Trail.
Referred to the next Planning Session further discussion of holiday decorations to be displayed on downtown light standards.
Tabled discussion of the city’s ordinance/agreement with Minnesota Power to the planning session.
Set the planning session for March 28 at 5 p.m., community building.
