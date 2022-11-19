Hackensack Lumber and Hardware has recently expanded its services thanks to a partnership with LVI Supply, a Bemidji-based industrial supplier.
New services at this location include custom hydraulic hose assembly and repair, along with added inventory for hydraulic hose, fittings and adaptors. This partnership guarantees a large and competitively-priced hydraulic supply to meet customer needs in Hackensack and beyond.
Hackensack Lumber and Hardware, located at 124 State Highway 371 in the heart of Hackensack, has been serving the area for over 40 years. New owners, brothers Larry and Dan Bryngelson, are no strangers to Hackensack with a family cabin dating back to the 1930s.
“We’re not new to the area, just new to the hardware business,“ Larry explained.
Now relocated to the area, the brothers are dedicated to providing the same level of service as their predecessors while continuing to adapt to meet customer needs.
Long-time employees Tami Dill, the store’s business manager, and Ross Forsberg, your point person for hydraulic services, will be happy to help you on your next visit.
Serving everyone from the do-it-yourselfer to contractors, the new hydraulic services at Hackensack Lumber and Hardware benefit their logging, farming, and construction customers who need to replace or repair hydraulic hose and fittings. Snow plow operators will find Ryco® ICEBREAKER hose in stock, which is capable of handling our extremely cold temperatures. Call (218) 675-6188 to get your orders in for winter.
As a subsidiary of a Minnesota-based OEM, LVI Supply knows firsthand the supply chain challenges that exist for many manufacturers and related industries. Located in Bemidji, Minn., LVI Supply serves regional customers and industries with quality brands and customized production solutions by leveraging a broad inventory and distribution network. Learn more at lvisupply.com or call (218) 444-3930.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.