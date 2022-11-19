Hackensack Lumber and Hardware owners Larry and Dan Bryngelson, CEO and president respectively, stand with LVI Supply CEO Jason LaValley to announce their new partnership.
Hackensack Lumber and Hardware has recently expanded its services thanks to a partnership with LVI Supply, a Bemidji-based industrial supplier.

New services at this location include custom hydraulic hose assembly and repair, along with added inventory for hydraulic hose, fittings and adaptors. This partnership guarantees a large and competitively-priced hydraulic supply to meet customer needs in Hackensack and beyond.

