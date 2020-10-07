PARK RAPIDS — Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning continues its fall online series with Nicole Lalum and Rod Nordberg discussing “Park Rapids Then and Now.”
Board members selected eight of the most popular programs from recent years to put on YouTube for viewing at any time until the end of October. All of the fall selections can be accessed from the HCLL Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/headwaterscenterforlifelonglearningparkrapidsmn by clicking on the appropriate link or type in the YouTube address for this specific program at youtu.be/3leUqVooSUA
DVD’s may also be checked out from the Park Rapids Library.
Lalum, who represents the Chamber of Commerce, illustrated the changes in resorts, restaurants, and area attractions over the past decades. Nordberg, a member and supporter of the Hubbard County Historical Society, illustrated changes with local landmarks such as the Great Northern Rail Depot, the Hubbard County Courthouse and Jail, Main Avenue, schools and hotels. He even showed a picture of the Poor Farm from 1919.
Many of the attendees at the program later remarked that they had no idea how much had changed over such a relatively short period of time, and said they were fascinated by the many striking images presented by the speakers. Several said they came away with a deeper appreciation for the rich history of Park Rapids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.