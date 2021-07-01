L&M Fleet Supply of Grand Rapids announce its 11th retail store location in Rhinelander, Wis., at the former ShopKo site.
In addition, the acquisition of two former ShopKo sites in Marquette and Escanaba, Mich., will lead to expansion into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for the first time in company history.
The anticipated opening date for the Rhinelander location is Spring 2022. The timeframe for the Upper Michigan store openings will be announced in the future. In the meantime, remodels of the existing buildings will begin in order to accommodate the L&M business model.
Privately owned and operated by third- generation owners, L&M Fleet Supply was founded in 1959 in a 40- by 60-foot building in Grand Rapids and has grown to now include eight stores in northern Minnesota and two in northern Wisconsin.
With the exciting growth to these new markets, L&M will bring the unique merchandise selection and excellent, knowledgeable customer service that we’ve become known for since 1959. L&M stores proudly offer 14 major departments including Outdoor Power Equipment Sales and Service, Fishing and Marine, Hunting and Firearms, Workwear and Fashion Clothing and Footwear, Automotive, Farm and Pet, Home Improvement and much more.
Visit L&M Fleet online at www.landmsupply.com or follow on Facebook to keep track of future developments. Future job opportunities will be posted at https://www.landmsupply.com/employment
