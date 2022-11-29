Lakeside Fireplace’s showroom is open year round and located south of Walker at 6482 Hwy. 371 NW. P
Through their 15 years in Walker, Lakeside Fireplace and Stove has continuously updated their showroom with new and upcoming hearth products and finishing materials.

Currently they have over 30 displays from leading brands — Heat and Glo, Vermont Castings, Heatilator, Harman and Quadra-Fire.

