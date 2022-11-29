Through their 15 years in Walker, Lakeside Fireplace and Stove has continuously updated their showroom with new and upcoming hearth products and finishing materials.
Currently they have over 30 displays from leading brands — Heat and Glo, Vermont Castings, Heatilator, Harman and Quadra-Fire.
Their burning displays are surrounded by natural and cultured stone, log and reclaimed materials.
Owners Robb and Kate Bennett continue to focus on providing excellent sales, service and installation. Their team has over 50 years experience working with gas, wood, pellet and electric fireplaces, stoves and inserts. They also provide framing, stonework, mantels and hearths.
Lakeside Fireplace is one of northern Minnesota’s only Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA) certified Chimney Sweeps. Lakeside Fireplace specializes in providing chimney sweeping, inspection and relining services.
Lakeside Fireplace’s showroom is open year round, conveniently located next to Nistler Flooring covering and across from Frizzell Furniture, south of Walker at 6482 Hwy. 371 NW. Showroom hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and closed Sunday.
For more information, call (218) 547-4328 or visit www.lakesidefireplace.com. Their website includes an extensive customer gallery featuring a wide variety of fireplaces and stoves provided by Lakeside Fireplace.
To add or improve the comfort, value and efficiency of your home, contact Lakeside Fireplace and Stove for a quote today.
