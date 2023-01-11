As the snow accumulates, any outdoor enthusiast, let alone golfers, who can be fanatical about their sport, will tell you that they would pay good money to have just a few hours to get out of the cold so they could enjoy their favorite outdoor activity.
Well, Nick Wood and Karl Lemke brought that exact experience to Laporte’s Woodshed when they gutted an old beer storage room and installed a GolfZon, a top of the line golf simulator with almost 200 courses to choose from with an auto-tee feature where the golf ball just appears from the floor on a tee after every shot.
For the uninitiated, a golf simulator is a life-size golfing simulation, not just a video game. The player hits real golf balls into a 16 foot, floor to ceiling screen, and the ball flight is read by extremely high speed cameras that calculate ball speed, spin, launch angle and club angle, as well as other metrics. It enables golfers to work on the technical parts of their game at the driving range or just go out and golf like they would on the course.
It’s a great experience, especially in the dead of winter. You can get your full swings in, stay in mid-season form and, more importantly, work on your game. You can stay warm, hit some balls and remind yourself that you are, in fact, a terrible golfer within the cozy confines of the restaurant.
The Woodshed’s simulator opened in January 2022 and it’s a fantastic experience for golfers of all levels. You can be brand new to the game, just trying it out before you make the investment in clubs by using the house clubs, Or bring your own bag and hit balls at will. You can bring a kid to learn and practice with, or bring your golf buddies and play Pebble Beach. And whether you’re a foursome or solo it’s $40 an hour.
The Woodshed’s 19th hole also offers golf lessons for all levels of players. They can host parties, quick tournaments like co-ed scrambles, weekend scrambles and they also offer the full menu for simulator guests.
They so offer fall and winter golf leagues, just call for details.
The Woodshed is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. year-round, with breakfast served on weekends from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Woodshed can be found on facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.