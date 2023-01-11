As the snow accumulates, any outdoor enthusiast, let alone golfers, who can be fanatical about their sport, will tell you that they would pay good money to have just a few hours to get out of the cold so they could enjoy their favorite outdoor activity.

Well, Nick Wood and Karl Lemke brought that exact experience to Laporte’s Woodshed when they gutted an old beer storage room and installed a GolfZon, a top of the line golf simulator with almost 200 courses to choose from with an auto-tee feature where the golf ball just appears from the floor on a tee after every shot.

