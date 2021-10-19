CASS LAKE — The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe announced Oct. 15 their venture into the food retail industry with the purchase of Teal’s Market.
The new Leech Lake Market is anticipated to take over operations Thursday and will feature the same fresh meats and produce, wide ranges of quality groceries with competitive pricing, a bakery, walk-up deli and convenience store.
“Our family has been part of the Cass Lake community for 79 years, so the decision to sell Teal’s Market has been and was a very tough decision, but we have decided that it is time to pass the torch,” said Roger Teal, former owner of Teal’s. “The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe is a natural fit to carry on. The Teal family would like to thank our loyal customers and dedicated associates for their support over all of these years which made our success possible.”
Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson stated, “We are very excited about this next business venture. This latest acquisition, supported by all of Tribal Council, is just one of many success stories for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. The purchase of Teal’s is a milestone in the assurance of food sovereignty for the Band as well as continuing diversification of the businesses which the Band owns and operates.”
The Leech Lake Market, located at 604 Lyle Chisholm Drive NW, will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Along with Leech Lake Market, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe also owns operates Cedar Lakes Casino-Hotel (Cass Lake), Northern Lights Casino, Hotel and Event Center (Walker), White Oak Casino (Deer River), Shingobee on the Bay (Walker), Leech Lake Express (Cass Lake and Walker), and Leech Lake Supply Company (Cass Lake).
