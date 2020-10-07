My wife and I were on our way with our travel trailer to Itasca Park and stopped in Walker for gas. While I was standing there a man from Walker told me that he had been following me for a while and could smell something burning, like wheel bearings.
We checked the trailer axle and the bearings had totally burned out. I took the trailer across the street to get it serviced and was told later that the wheel came off without the use of any tools.
I want to thank the man for going out of his way to tell me about the smell. My tire could have come off, torn up my trailer, rolled into the road and caused an accident. The service people also were quick to diagnose the problem, although the fix will take longer.
I left Walker, even though the trailer is still there, with more appreciation for the local community than when I entered.
Michael Herman
Chisago City, Minn.
