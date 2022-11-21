Loney Sales are Service recently completed a 2,500 square-foot showroom addition and renovation project.
Photo submitted

Anyone traveling Highway 371 on the north end of Walker over the last three years has noticed the transition of the former Walker Ford dealership to what is now Loney Sales and Service (LSS).

Josh and Kristy Loney purchased Walker Ford in 2013, and after operating as a full-service Ford dealership for the next seven years, the Loneys have transitioned the business into a full-service powersports dealership representing brands such as CFMoto, Kayo, Tao Powersports, Country Clipper zero-turn mowers and Honda mowers and generators. Recent additions include Bintelli golf carts, GoPower E-bikes and Ambush skid houses.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments