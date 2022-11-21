Anyone traveling Highway 371 on the north end of Walker over the last three years has noticed the transition of the former Walker Ford dealership to what is now Loney Sales and Service (LSS).
Josh and Kristy Loney purchased Walker Ford in 2013, and after operating as a full-service Ford dealership for the next seven years, the Loneys have transitioned the business into a full-service powersports dealership representing brands such as CFMoto, Kayo, Tao Powersports, Country Clipper zero-turn mowers and Honda mowers and generators. Recent additions include Bintelli golf carts, GoPower E-bikes and Ambush skid houses.
LSS also carries a huge selection of trailers for any need — recreation or work, brand names you know and trust like Legend, Aluma, Black Rhino, Top Hat, Ironbull, Hillsboro, American Hauler and Wells Cargo. The best seller on the lot is a snowmobile/ATV model made by Legend Trailers that is perfect for side by sides and snowmobiles.
“Legend Trailers make very high quality enclosed and open aluminum trailers,” said Josh.
As trailers and powersports sales have grown, the business has continued to branch out in other areas of recreation and adventure. LSS recently completed a 2,500 square-foot showroom addition/renovation, and plans are for more building and lot improvements in the upcoming year.
LSS has quickly become one of the premier dealerships for CFMoto sales in the upper midwest. LSS is the third highest volume CFMoto dealer in their four-state region and 13th overall in the country.
“We sell a lot of CFMotos and customers drive from states away to buy from us,” Loney stated.
CFMoto’s U.S. headquarters is located in Plymouth — all parts, warranty and research and development of their products happens right here in Minnesota. Their machines come with all the equipment that other brands charge extra for; winch, power steering, aluminum wheels, LED lights and a 2-inch receiver is standard on all ATVs and side by sides that are 500cc and larger.
The cost of a CFMoto typically runs 30 percent less than the big name brands;however, don’t mistake the lower price for lower quality.
“I urge customers to do some research on them,” Loney said. “They are fantastic machines that rival the competition and have fantastic reviews.”
LSS also services all brands of power sports, trailers and is certified for CFMoto, Honda, Kawasaki and Kohler small engine repair.
Loney Sales and Service is a family-owned small business with eight employees, including the Loneys. If you are looking for something that will guarantee adventure for your family for years to come, their family will help you find it. CFMoto is currently offering a two-year warranty until the end of 2022 on their ATVs and has zero percent financing available.
If it’s adventure for the little ones in the family you are looking for, Kayo makes quality youth ATVs and dirt bikes that come with a six-month factory warranty while still being easy on the budget. Stop in the showroom and browse Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or visit www.loneysales.com
Watch for details on the Loney Sales and Service open house week scheduled for spring that will include an exciting grand prize giveaway.
