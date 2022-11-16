A black bear is tamed by designer-fabricator Dawson Volker, a design specialist at Next Innovations, and displayed with hundreds of pieces of wall and garden art at their showroom in Walker.
Photo submitted

“Made in America” is appealing, especially these days. “Made in Minnesota” brings even more interest, but made in Walker? That captures shoppers’ complete attention.

While realizing several items and products are made in Walker, one of the standout companies is Next Innovations and the products they manufacture.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments