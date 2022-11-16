“Made in America” is appealing, especially these days. “Made in Minnesota” brings even more interest, but made in Walker? That captures shoppers’ complete attention.
While realizing several items and products are made in Walker, one of the standout companies is Next Innovations and the products they manufacture.
The firm was started by John Zacher, who tragically died in a helicopter accident more than a decade ago, Next Innovations then went through several ownership transitions until Arnold Volker took over as the sole owner. Because of the name Next Innovations, Volker is relentless in striving to produce new, improved, needed, wanted, more efficient and better-looking items.
Enter Dawson Volker, Arnold’s 22-year-old son. Dawson is an inventor who is referred as a metallurgy-artist. He has studied and experimented with metals in order to bring that art medium to a lifelike state.
“When I was a kid, I made a lot of shapes with origami, using paper. Now I am doing it with metal, and that’s kind of cool,” Dawson stated.
Dawson is currently manufacturing a unique free-standing outdoor fire pit. The fire pits show patriotic or outdoors scenes and can be covered with a geodesic dome while still viewing the campfire. One side note with the dome configuration is that it projects the images on nearby surfaces.
“We also manufacture a metal chiminea that will not crack under extreme heat from fire, and will give off more radiant heat than a traditional clay version. Plus our innovation of 5/16 inches thickness means it will literally last a lifetime,” he added.
The business’ foundation products were the original “Wind Spinners,” which are still produced but in more colorful and luminescent styles. There also are various indoor or outdoor powder-coated wall and garden art pieces that also will last a lifetime. Next Innovations also can produce individual high-quality, high-resolution specialty art or functional works from a customer’s original art or design.
Next Innovations offers hundreds of gift ideas and memorial standards for home or friends. They also can cut through six inches of solid steel or rock with a special waterjet.
Wondering what some of their creative works look like? Take a peek at the beautiful storefront signs at Lundrigans, Heritage and Wine Down, all on Minnesota Avenue in downtown Walker, or Paws and Claws signage south of Hackensack, plus many more local signs.
The Next Innovations showroom, with a variety of art and functional products, is located at 981 Townhall Rd NW, just off Cass County Road 12. Their phone number is (218) 547-4747.
