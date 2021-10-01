Mann Lake's logo rebrand
Image submitted

Once a beekeeping-exclusive business, Mann Lake’s rebrand reflects its expansion.

 

HACKENSACK — Mann Lake, a leader in quality manufacturing, innovation, and customer service in the beekeeping industry, announced that it is in the process of completing a major rebranding for its company.

With increasing business ventures into poultry and other agricultural supplies, Mann Lake’s rebrand reflects its product expansion.

Mann Lake’s first store location was created in 1983 in Hackensack. Throughout the years, the company has expanded to California, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, Kentucky and Oregon, acquiring Kelley Beekeeping, Shastina Millwork, D&I Pure Sweeteners, and Stromberg’s Chickens along the way.

Now known as Mann Lake Bee & Ag Supply, it provides beekeeping supplies, poultry, bird supplies, and more. Mann Lake is expanding to be a one-stop shop for all things bees, birds and agriculture.

Mann Lake has been creating a buzz in the beekeeping industry since 1983. It provides quality beekeeping supplies and bees to the beginner beekeeper and the professional beekeeping industry alike, and now chickens. Learn more at https://mannlakeltd.com/

