Martha “Jane” Leasure of Walker, Minn., passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the age of 96. She lived a long and happy life and will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.
A private family memorial service will be held Oct. 10. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Walker. Donations in memory of Jane may be made to the May Creek Activity Department, 303 10th Street S., Walker, MN 56484
Jane was born Sept. 20, 1924, in Pitcairn, Penn., to Harry and Verna Deitch.
When she was 6 months old her family moved to Altoona, Penn., where her father worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad. It was there in Altoona that she met and married her husband John Leasure in 1947.
Although Altoona was their first home together, they lived in 10 different homes before moving to Walker in 1988.
Jane graduated in 1945 from Altoona High School. First studying Latin to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse, she later switched to a commercial course in typing and shorthand and worked half time in her senior year as a stenographer at a local shoe factory. From that time until the birth of her daughter at age 25, Jane worked as a secretary in various businesses in Altoona.
Then while being a full-time wife and mother and living in the suburbs of Baltimore, she decided at age 44 to return to work. So, she got a job at Cockeysville Furniture Store and once again worked as a secretary. She also volunteered as a “cart lady” for nine years at the Baltimore General Hospital and later became a receptionist/secretary at the Baltimore County Library in Towson, where she worked for five years until retiring 1988.
Jane was active in her Walker community as a member of Walker Community Church, Red Hat Ladies and Friends of the Library. As a resident of May Creek for seven years she made many friends and enjoyed knowing the life history of each and every person she met. Her biggest joy in life was spending time with friends and family and she especially loved being with her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife and mother and grandmother.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband John; parents Harry and Verna; sister Adda Belle; brother Russ; and many beloved friends and relatives.
She is survived by her daughter, Pat Godwin and her son, Bruce Leasure; two grandchildren, Jessica (Darin) Watts and Chris (Amy) Godwin; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Jane’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
