Mustang Sally’s has been getting rave reviews since it opened earlier this year.
Patrons have been commenting on the “great food and atmosphere.”
“We want to give the working man or woman a nice comfortable and affordable place to come and eat, with a warm homey atmosphere,” said owner Janie Creger.
Located 4 miles north of Walker on the site of the old Ranch House, Mustang Sally’s is a remodeled supper club with a “casual atmosphere, great food at a fair price and friendly staff.”
The menu is advertised as “good ole grub that most of us grew up on — meat and potatoes,” with the exception of a big salad bar that is prepared fresh daily. The cowboy beans are also one of a kind.
Mustang Sally’s also has several homemade soups, that customers rave are the best in the area. The favorite is chef Daniels homemade creamy chicken wild rice soup.
The supper club is open Monday through Saturday at 3 p.m. with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m. Happy Hour is from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. To-go orders are always welcome.
Nightly specials include all-you-can-eat fish fry on Thursdays and their famous prime rib on Fridays and Saturdays. Creger says the chef is always coming up with something new and tasty.
There is also a private room for gatherings of any kind that can be decorated for any special occasion! Mustang Sally’s has a professional staff that is happy to serve you.
