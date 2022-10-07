ST. PAUL — A new Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) grant is helping 44 Minnesota service stations offer customers more and greener options at the pump.

The Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program is awarding over $6.4 million to offset the cost of investing in upgraded retail petroleum dispensers, fuel storage tanks, and other equipment compatible with motor fuel containing higher blends of ethanol. Retail fuel locations receiving funds will be able to offer Unleaded 88/E15 — fuel containing a 15 percent blend of ethanol — and other higher blends.

