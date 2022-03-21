The conference room can be used to utilize ZOOM, pull up resources on the Internet, write on a white board and print out materials.
Difficult times often lead to creative solutions.

On Feb. 1, 2022, Next Innovations of Walker received a $7,000  federal American Rescue Plan Act Grant through Cass County to upgrade their conference room.

Video conferencing methods like ZOOM have become vital for conducting business when COVID-19 made meeting face to face unsafe.

Arnold Volker, president of Next Innovations, also realized that two local nonprofits were already using Next Innovations’ video conference TV room because their normal locations were  closed.

He decided to make the upgraded facility available free to area nonprofits to use for meeting, training sessions, etc.

There are no limits on when or how the room can be used. Volker says he’s provided nonprofits with access  codes so  they can conduct business after hours and on weekends. So far three groups have used the  facility: the Lakes Area Dive Team, Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce; and the Bike-Friendly Committee.

The facility is also available to for-profit businesses at $100 per day or $25 per hour with a two-hour minimum.

For more information or to reserve the room, call Next Innovations at (218) 547-5990.  

