BEMIDJI — The Northwest Regional Small Business Development Center will continue to be hosted by the Northwest Minnesota Foundation through 2025.
The Northwest SBDC, one of nine centers in the state, provides free one-on-one, confidential consulting to business start-ups and existing businesses focusing on feasibility studies, market research, surveys, and business plan development.
“We’re proud of the work that we are doing to support business owners throughout our region,” said Philip Knutson, regional director of the Northwest SBDC. “Making our local business strong makes our communities stronger.”
This will mark the second three-year term for NMF as the host of the Northwest SBDC. NMF, which has long supported the SBDC, first became host in Fall 2019. This past spring, the Northwest SBDC was named the Minnesota 2022 SBDC Center of Excellence by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“We are excited about the tremendous success the Foundation is enjoying as a regional host for the program,” stated Bruce Strong, the state director of the Minnesota Small Business Development Center Network, in a letter to NMF. “I am absolutely confident that the Northwest Minnesota Foundation will continue to do an excellent job of providing the residents and small business clients in the Northwest region the very best consulting, training and business assistance available.”
In 2021, the Northwest SBDC assisted 811 small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout Northwest Minnesota, helping them access over $17 million in capital and supporting nearly 1,600 jobs.
For more information on the Northwest SBDC or to request assistance, visit www.nwsbdc.org or call (218) 759-2057.
