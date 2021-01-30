Bank Forward announces that Roxanne Olson has been named the recipient of the 2020 Bill Brown Award, Bank Forward’s highest honor for outstanding service.
The award reflects the legacy its namesake Bill Brown left on the Bank Forward organization. Brown spent his entire life a part of Bank Forward and always focused on service; service to his customers, employees, and community. To be nominated for the Bill Brown Award, an employee must deliver a high standard of customer service or service support, go above and beyond the call of duty to take care of the customer and build relationships, and/or do something that demonstrates leadership, teamwork or dedication to their community or the Bank Forward organization.
Olson serves as VP/Mortgage Loan Operations manager in Walker and has been with Bank Forward since 2006.
Per nominations received, Olson’s peers said, “Her wealth of experience, compassion, and professionalism make her an invaluable resource. She consistently exemplifies the Bill Brown spirit. She goes above and beyond the call of duty daily to ensure her teammates and customers are taken care of. Hard working, committed, loyal! These are the words I think of when I hear Roxanne’s name.”
“Olson exemplifies the Bill Brown way in being an example of excellence in character and service to her customers, coworkers, and community,” said Bank Forward’s Market President Mark Sylstad. “Her professionalism, leadership skills, and work ethic are superior. We are truly grateful to have her a part of our Forward family.”
Bank Forward is an independent community bank open since 1927. Operating under one charter with 13 bank offices, 11 insurance agencies and two tax offices with locations in North Dakota and Minnesota, Bank Forward offers a complete line of personal and commercial financial, insurance, and tax services. Learn more at www.bankforward.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.